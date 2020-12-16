Leader of Hamilton’s Pyramid Hill leaving for position in Missouri

“I have worked with Lee on many occasions in the past,” FitzGibbons said in a news release. “I am confident that the level of professionalism and experience that she brings to the role of Interim Director will secure stable leadership in this time of transition.”

Sanders said she looks forward to the opportunity.

“I am both humbled and delighted to be returning to Pyramid Hill,” she said. “I enjoyed my previous time at the park because of the beautiful setting, the mission of the park, and the amazing staff. Sean FitzGibbons has taken the park to the next level during his term as executive director. We will miss him and his creative practicality, but intend to continue to make Art in Nature accessible to an increasingly broader population.”

Sanders has more than two decades leadership experience, including her previous tenure as interim director of Pyramid Hill during 2018 and 2019. Before joining Pyramid Hill, she was a faculty member in mathematics and in several administrative roles at Miami University Regionals for 29 years, retiring in 2013.

She also served as the interim director at the YWCA of Hamilton, in 2017-18. Dr. Sanders will work closely with Pyramid Hill’s administrative staff and Board of Directors as the organization continues to execute its plans for expansion, including the incorporation of Fortified Hill into the park’s grounds.

FitzGibbons joined Pyramid Hill in March 2019.

“I’m thrilled with improvements we’ve made over the two years,” he said. “I think the park staff and the board is in a really great spot right right now.”

The holiday lights and programming for next season also are well underway, “so I’m really looking forward to seeing the future of Pyramid Hill, and watching it grow,” FitzGibbons added.