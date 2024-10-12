Latest Ross schools Hall of Fame class honors those in community

“The Ross Local Schools Hall of Fame now comprises 56 individuals, one athletic team, and two community-driven businesses, representing the best of the best of the Ross community,” said Richards, who is also a member of the hall.

“Unlike many such area groups, our Hall of Fame also honors student athletes, artists, musicians, academics, community members, and educators because it’s truly a representation of everything that makes our community great,” said Richards

“This coming January, we’ll induct nine new and very deserving individuals into this prestigious membership,” he said.

For more than a decade in Butler County, Ross Schools have been the highest rated for overall academics by the Ohio Department of Education and one of the top-rated districts in southwest Ohio.

Richards was a top academic star who graduated from Ross High School in 2002 after he set a then Ohio record by earning 12 varsity letters and was the first athlete in Ohio history to play three sports — football, soccer and cross country — in the same fall season.

He said the local hall of fame, which was created to recognize alumni, staff, and community members who have distinguished themselves through their achievements and contributions to the Ross Local Schools and Ross community, “reflects the community’s pride.”

Tickets and table sponsorships are now available for the next public induction ceremony on Jan. 11 at the Yeager-Benson Memorial American Legion at 10700 Campbell Road in Harrison.

The Ross Local Schools Hall of Fame was created to recognize alumni, staff, and community members who have distinguished themselves through their achievements and contributions to the Ross Local Schools and Ross community.

Each year, Ross Local Schools hosts a Hall of Fame induction ceremony to honor its class of inductees and the next public ceremony will be on Jan. 11 at the Yeager-Benson Memorial American Legion at 10700 Campbell Road in Harrison.

This year’s inductees include:

· Shannon Abbott Broermann will be inducted for her contribution to athletics. Abbott Broermann graduated from Ross High School having amassed an incredible 14 Varsity letters, including three years each in Cross Country, Tennis, and four years in Softball and Basketball.

· Gregg Combs will be inducted for his distinguished service to the Ross Local Schools as an educator and coach. Mr. Combs served the Rams as an educator and coach at Ross Middle School for 35 years.

· Dr. John Evans who as a student at Ross High School graduated as valedictorian. Dr. Evans went to medical school and served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He established a medical practice in Lindenwald and served as the president of the Butler County Medical Society and Hamilton/Fairfield Academy of Medicine.

· Ray Hamilton will be inducted for his contribution to athletics. While teaching Physical Education for Ross Local Schools, Hamilton served as both a Varsity football assistant coach from 1989-1994 and the Varsity baseball head coach from 1989-1999.

· Tim Lampe will be inducted for his contribution to athletics. Lampe was a star for the Rams on the basketball court, leading the team to league championships in both his junior and senior years.

· Steve Miller will be inducted for his distinguished service to the Ross community. Chief (Ret.) Miller began his 46-year career in the fire service volunteering for the Millville Fire Department in 1978 before moving quickly up the ranks to Fire Chief in 1992.

· Simon Stepaniak will be inducted for his contribution to athletics. During his career in Maroon & Gold, Stepaniak started at both offensive and defensive tackle for the Ross Varsity football team. Stepaniak earned First Team honors in the Southwest Ohio Conference (’13 & ‘14) and the Southwest Ohio Football Coaches Association (’12, ‘13, ‘14).

· Eddie Traynor will be inducted for his contribution as a distinguished alumnus. Traynor has become a well-known Multimedia Host, DJ, Entrepreneur & Brand Ambassador, currently serving as the official DJ/Host for the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bearcats.

· Sean Van Winkle will be inducted for his contribution to athletics. Van Winkle, a former Ross school board president, was a three-year basketball letterman for the Rams. During his junior year, he was named First Team FAVC, Third Team Butler County, Honorable Mention District 15 and Honorable Mention All State. Van Winkle later went into coaching at Ross and other area districts and also served his community in the Ross Youth Basketball Association, the Ross Community Foundation, the Ross Board of Education, the Blue Stars Youth Basketball Association, the Lakota T-Birds Youth Basketball Association, and the Butler County Sports Hall of Fame Committee.

Go to Ross Schools’ Ross Rams box office website for more information on each inductee.

Tickets for the Induction Ceremony will be $35 from September 15 to December 9 and $40 from December 9 to December 30. Tickets are available for purchase online only via the same website.