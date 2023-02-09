Last of five original pediatricians at Children’s Medical Center of Middletown has died

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown in 1957, Ohio University in 1961 as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, and received his doctor of medicine degree from University of Cincinnati in 1965.

Dr. Solar was a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Butler County Medical Society and Ohio State Medical Association. He retired after 39 years of pediatrics, the last of the five original pediatricians at Children’s Medical Center of Middletown.

Away from the office, Dr. Solar frequently stressed the importance of education to his children and grandchildren, how proud he was of his military service, and his love of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Middletown High School Middies, his son said.

There was a time, his son said, when only a few Buckeye football games were televised live while most were taped delayed and broadcast at midnight. So Dr. Solar gathered the family around the TV to watch the Buckeyes.

He loved listening to Marty Brennaman and Joe Nuxhall call Cincinnati Reds baseball games on the radio while he was fishing or working in the yard, two of his favorite pastimes, his son said. He was former president and board member of the Rod and Reel Club in Centerville.

Dr. Solar owned season tickets to the the MHS football and basketball games and was a season-ticket holder for the Cincinnati Bengals from their founding in 1968 until Riverfront Stadium closed.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Solar; three children, Ron, Karen and Todd (Heidi) Solar; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; six step-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; twin brother, Don; and sisters, Georgia and Janet.

Solar said his father always offered “great advice” to his three children as they were raising their children.

He was buried at Butler County Memorial Park.