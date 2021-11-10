journal-news logo
Laser lights, 400 candles will Illuminate Hamilton on Friday

The Historic Butler County Courthouse is seen at Illuminate Hamilton in November 2020. The event is returning for 2021.
The Historic Butler County Courthouse is seen at Illuminate Hamilton in November 2020. The event is returning for 2021.

Credit: City of Hamilton submitted photo

News
Event in downtown area to keep businesses open late

Four-hundred luminary candles and a laser light show will be part of an event that is expected to draw many locals to the downtown area of Hamilton.

A shop hop and local restaurants dining are features of Illuminate Hamilton, which is set for 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. The laser light show will be on the side of the Historic Butler County Courthouse.

This is the second year of Illuminate Hamilton which is one of the pieces of the overall Holly Jolly Hamilton series of more than a dozen events that stretch through November and December.

“Illuminate is a fun way for the whole family to get out and enjoy an evening of shopping and dining while supporting their local businesses,” said Tiffany Grubb of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce. “With concerns over shipping delays of presents this holiday season, buying in a local brick-and-mortar store takes away that worry, as well.”

There are some new activities this year, including a booth on High Street near InsideOut Studios and Alexander’s Deli that will sell light-up candy cane swords and glow rings. The proceeds from that support the Hamilton Merchants Association.

The Hamilton Chamber of Commerce has a full list of events on its website.

