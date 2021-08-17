Largest Panera franchisee opens new Butler County location

Other grand opening specials include: Wednesday-Thursday: Buy a You Pick 2 and get a free $5 gift card; Friday: Buy one pastry, get one free with a maximum of three free pastries.

Catering customers receive 50% of their order total back on a gift card from opening day through Sept. 17. Catering order must be $50 or more to qualify.

This bakery-cafe also offers Fast Lane Kiosks, in addition to cashier stations, to reduce wait time for guests, said Katey Childers, regional marketing director. She said the kiosks are user-friendly and include a product builder feature to assist with order accuracy and customization.

Store hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.