Largest Panera franchisee opens new Butler County location

Panera Bread, 5875 Dixie Highway, Fairfield, is holding its grand opening at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The restaurant is located near the Shared Harvest Foodbank. Covelli Enterprises owns more than 300 Panera Bread locations in eight states. SUBMITTED PHOTO
By Rick McCrabb
1 hour ago

The largest franchisee of Panera Bread is opening a Butler County location.

Covelli Enterprises, which owns more than 300 Panera Bread restaurants in eight states, is holding its grand opening at 6 a.m. Wednesday at 5875 Dixie Highway, Fairfield.

The new build is located near Shared Harvest Foodbank and down the street from Jungle Jim’s.

“We are proud to be opening another bakery-café in the wonderful community of Fairfield.” said Sam Covelli, owner/operator. “Whether choosing to dine in, drive-thru, pick-up, or order delivery, we strive to serve delicious food and a great experience for our customers.”

On Wednesday, the first 500 in-café and drive-thru guests will receive a free Panera Bread travel mug with free coffee for one month.

Other grand opening specials include: Wednesday-Thursday: Buy a You Pick 2 and get a free $5 gift card; Friday: Buy one pastry, get one free with a maximum of three free pastries.

Catering customers receive 50% of their order total back on a gift card from opening day through Sept. 17. Catering order must be $50 or more to qualify.

This bakery-cafe also offers Fast Lane Kiosks, in addition to cashier stations, to reduce wait time for guests, said Katey Childers, regional marketing director. She said the kiosks are user-friendly and include a product builder feature to assist with order accuracy and customization.

Store hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

