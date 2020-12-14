Large Hamilton drug bust the latest by regional BURN unit this month

“This is a very large drug bust,” Jones said. “He had a very low profile, never been in much trouble before. He didn’t have a lot of diamonds and gold. Or fancy cars. Just the opposite. A normal house, in a normal neighborhood. But he had a lot of cash, and he was a big supplier.

It was the third time in less than a week that the task force announced significant activity in Butler County. On Dec. 3, officials made seven arrests at a New Miami residence after an investigation into thefts and drug activity. The next day, the task force arrested two men in New Miami and seized a Mercedes vehicle and $750 in cash.

The drug task force, which includes officers from Hamilton, Fairfield and adult probation, continues to see methamphetamine as an illegal drug of choice, but cocaine is on the rise, Jones said.

“Cocaine is making a huge comeback right now with all the COVID and everything, the borders have been closed down, but they are opening back up,” Jones said. “We are getting a lot of meth, but cocaine is coming in furious.”

Hamilton police Chief Craig Bucheit said the seizure is a huge step in keeping the city safe.

“Our officers are out every day working to keep our neighborhoods safe and yesterday’s search warrant and seizure represents a huge step in doing that,” Bucheit said. “Keeping our neighborhoods safe is our number one priority,” Bucheit said. But he noted the fight continues. “This makes a big impact on the supply in Hamilton but lets face it, there is no eliminating this, so we are back at it today.”