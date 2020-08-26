Large Fairfield apartment fire that displaced residents ruled accidental

FAIRFIELD — A Tuesday morning apartment building fire on West Augusta Boulevard has been ruled accidental, according to investigators.
It took Fairfield crews about two hours early Tuesday morning to get the fire under control and extinguished at a 12-unit apartment at 1605 W. Augusta Boulevard, and Fairfield police Officer Doug Day said investigators questioned someone related to the fire, and it was ruled accidental by the afternoon.
Emergency crews were dispatched at 3:10 a.m. Tuesday for a structure fire at 1605 W. Augusta Boulevard. Fairfield Deputy Fire Chief Tom Wagner said police officers were first to respond and reported heavy smoke from the front right of the second floor.
“We started off with crews inside the building, but it was too far ahead of us, and we transitioned into a defensive attack,” said Wagner.
The deputy chief said there was a partial roof collapse onto the third floor, and part of the third floor collapsed onto the second floor. Investigators are conservatively estimating $250,000 in damages, he said.
Fire investigators returned to the scene later in the morning.
Credit: Nick Graham
The fire displaced at least 10 people, Wagner said.
The apartment has 12 units, of which 10 were occupied. Wagner said no one was injured in the fire.
The American Red Cross provided housing and assistance cards to several of the displaced residents, said Marita Salkowski, spokesperson for the Central and Southern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross.
She said those who lived in nine of the units were checked into a Fairfield hotel and received debit cards to pay for their “immediate needs,” Salkowski said. The occupant of the tenth unit made other housing arrangements, she said.
The residents were given a health screening by Red Cross volunteers before registering in the hotel, she said.
Several Butler and Hamilton county fire agencies assisted with mutual aid, including Hamilton, Fairfield Twp., Ross Twp., Colerain Twp., Springdale and Springfield Twp. Butler County Fire Chief’s Association’s Air and Light also assisted.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham