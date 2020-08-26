Large Fairfield apartment fire that displaced residents ruled accidental

Fire investigators returned to the scene later in the morning.

Ten of the 12 apartment units were occupied in the early morning hours of Aug. 25, 2020, when emergency crews were dispatched to 1605 W. Augusta Boulevard in Fairfield. No one was injured in the fire. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The fire displaced at least 10 people, Wagner said.

The apartment has 12 units, of which 10 were occupied. Wagner said no one was injured in the fire.

The American Red Cross provided housing and assistance cards to several of the displaced residents, said Marita Salkowski, spokesperson for the Central and Southern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross.

She said those who lived in nine of the units were checked into a Fairfield hotel and received debit cards to pay for their “immediate needs,” Salkowski said. The occupant of the tenth unit made other housing arrangements, she said.

The residents were given a health screening by Red Cross volunteers before registering in the hotel, she said.

Several Butler and Hamilton county fire agencies assisted with mutual aid, including Hamilton, Fairfield Twp., Ross Twp., Colerain Twp., Springdale and Springfield Twp. Butler County Fire Chief’s Association’s Air and Light also assisted.

Ten of the 12 apartment units were occupied in the early morning hours of Aug. 25, 2020, when emergency crews were dispatched to 1605 W. Augusta Boulevard in Fairfield. No one was injured in the fire. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham