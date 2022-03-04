Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Large amount of fentanyl, cash seized in Fairfield bust; woman and man arrested

Brenda Krause and Jerell Coburn were arrested in a narcotics investigation in Fairfield. BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

caption arrowCaption
Brenda Krause and Jerell Coburn were arrested in a narcotics investigation in Fairfield. BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

News
By Journal-News Staff
Updated 47 minutes ago

Two people have been arrested after a months-long narcotics investigation that led law enforcement to their homes in Fairfield.

Brenda Krause, 48 and Jerell Coburn, 34 have been charged after the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce executed search warrants at their apartments in the 3000 block of Mack Road and the 900 block of Nilles Road, and at a storage unit in Fairfield Twp. The B.U.R.N. task force found loaded firearms, more than 180 grams of fentanyl and more than $55,000 in cash.

Jerell is charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both felonies. Krause is charged with possession of drugs, a felony. There may be more charges pending an outcome of the grand jury.

Sheriff Richard K. Jones praised the agencies involved in the arrests and seizure, which included the Fairfield Police, Hamilton Police and B.U.R.N. task force.

The investigation took place over four months, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

caption arrowCaption
Drugs and cash were seized after warrants searches at the Fairfield homes of Jerell Coburn and Brenda Krause, and at a Fairfield Twp. storage unit. BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Drugs and cash were seized after warrants searches at the Fairfield homes of Jerell Coburn and Brenda Krause, and at a Fairfield Twp. storage unit. BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

caption arrowCaption
Drugs and cash were seized after warrants searches at the Fairfield homes of Jerell Coburn and Brenda Krause, and at a Fairfield Twp. storage unit. BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

In Other News
1
COVID-related deaths pass 37,000 in Ohio as virus slackens
2
Butler superintendents: We’re thankful to have students back in class...
3
5 uplifting stories: Middletown man loses 100 pounds, Lakota West coach...
4
Learn about Amish communities of Butler County history at Trenton event
5
FISH FRY GUIDE: Where to find delicious deals in Butler County

About the Author

Journal-News Staff
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top