Large amount of fentanyl, cash seized in Fairfield bust; woman and man arrested

Brenda Krause, 48 and Jerell Coburn, 34 have been charged after the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce executed search warrants at their apartments in the 3000 block of Mack Road and the 900 block of Nilles Road, and at a storage unit in Fairfield Twp. The B.U.R.N. task force found loaded firearms, more than 180 grams of fentanyl and more than $55,000 in cash.

Jerell is charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both felonies. Krause is charged with possession of drugs, a felony. There may be more charges pending an outcome of the grand jury.