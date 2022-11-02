Large amount of drugs found in Hamilton bust, 2 people arrested

Undercover agents arrested Edward Fox, 33, of Hamilton, and Pierre Wilson, 38, of Hamilton.

Fox is charged with three counts each of trafficking drugs and possession of drugs, all with a major-drug offender specification. All are first-degree felonies.

Wilson is charged with having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

“We will continue to get these lethal drugs off the streets and put the drug dealers behind bars,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Both men were in Hamilton Municipal Court on Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing. Their cases were set for an arraignment for 8 a.m. on Nov. 9 and bonds for both were set at $10,000.