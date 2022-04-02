Lakota’s state of schools event back live, popular with public

Miller, whose district is the most populous in Butler County and ninth largest in Ohio, said “being able to invite our community into our schools for this event was energizing.”

Dozens of student representatives from the schools helped to add to that energy.

Fuller noted some of the many student exhibits included Liberty Early Childhood School second graders who spoke to event visitors about learning leadership skills through community service and demonstrations from Union Elementary’s Culinary Center.

Other exhibits included Endeavor Elementary students explaining their school’s creation of a student-run video studio that produces the school’s morning announcements to a student-created hover board from Liberty Junior School.

Lakota school parent Ryan Buckingham was impressed by his tour of the event.

“It was really amazing to watch. What a compelling and inspiring display of our district’s resources, excellence, diversity and empathy, as well as the myriad opportunities Lakota offers our students and community,” said Buckingham.

Miller said: “It was great to see families and community members engaged with our students as they showed off learning experiences from their schools.”

“It’s always an honor to share the stage with our students and staff during State of the Schools. They tell our story best – and it’s a great one.”