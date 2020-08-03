Lakota’s 2 high school principals prepare for their new positions: What they’re saying

“My goal is to cultivate a culture of students who are resilient, courageous and able to find their passion,” Mack said.

“Excellent schools are the results of excellent teachers and creating positive relationships with students, families and the community in which it serves. Families at Lakota East High School can expect a school culture that is grounded in the cornerstones of trust, collaboration, celebration and high expectations for each and every student.”

Mack said she likes relaxing away from the job by being close to family and friends with some fishing thrown in.

But her first two weeks in the district has been a time of surveying the landscape and making connections.

“My first priority has been to begin developing a supportive relationship with the students, teachers, staff and families in this community. It is incredibly important that I understand and appreciate the many strengths, successes, traditions and values the Lakota East High School community prides itself. These two weeks … so far allowed me to dedicate individual time to members of this school community to learn and understand how and where I can be of support.”

“I have very recently developed a strong interest in fishing. The feeling of being free in a quiet space has been very rewarding. Fishing allows me time to reflect and enjoy two things simultaneously: nature and the sun,” she said.

Lakota veteran school administrator Ben Brown already is familiar with almost all things Lakota.

Brown will be moving to Lakota West High School from Ridge Junior School, where he has served as principal for the past three years. Previously, Brown spent the last 15 years as an administrator in Lakota, which includes principal positions at Adena, Independence and Union elementary schools.

“Challenging times call for courageous leadership and I am honored to be given this opportunity to serve the 2,600 students, families and staff of our Lakota West community,” said Brown of starting the 2020-2021 school year under the shadow of coronavirus.

“We have been away from our students and staff for essentially six months. We need to connect with our students and listen to how they are feeling and thinking with everything going on in our society today,” he said.

Brown is a cancer survivor and overcoming that daunting challenge has inspired him in both his personal and professional life.

“My faith drives my purpose, and my purpose is to be a lead servant to our students, their families, and our staff. I am a cancer survivor and I seek ways to use my testimony to keep a tender heart for people to be a good listener to help be of support for people’s life’s ups and downs.”