Lakota West’s state champ chooses Nuxhall Miracle League for $1K grant

KK Mathis, the Gatorade Ohio Softball Player of the Year, selected the Miracle League in Fairfield to receive the grant, which is part of the Gatorade Play It Forward program. She plans to play softball for James Madison University in the fall.

Mathis is one of 608 Gatorade state players of the year for the 2021-2022 school year. State players of the year are selected from each of the following high school sports: football, volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, and boys and girls track and field.