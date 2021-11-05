Lakota Schools surprise top instructors with grants

“These individuals should be anything but shocked, considering the positive impact they’ve had on countless students and families over the course of their careers. But it’s humbling to see their reactions and we are so grateful for the opportunity to continue recognizing excellent educators,” he said.

Hutzelman, expanded her school’s campus garden into an outdoor learning space, which besides growing food for the students also serves as a natural, hands-on learning venue.

Heritage school parent Amanda Budde said Hutzelmann “is creative and based on the projects … she puts 100 percent effort into her students and goes above and beyond.”

The $1,000 award, which began in 2007, comes from Phelan Insurance with support from the Northern Cincinnati Foundation.

Winners are honored for their work from the previous school year.

“The Foundation is proud to partner with Lakota Local Schools, and Phelan Insurance, on the Educator of Excellence Awards,” said Foundation President & CEO Erin Clemons. “This year more than ever, when our schools have been facing some tough challenges, it is important to recognize the outstanding educators who work diligently every day to make the future a little bit brighter for their students.”

Multiple winners this year earned the grades 7-12 honor.

The teaching group consisted of: Roxanne Begley, Stacey Cooke and Emily Edwards from Lakota East Freshman School for developing cross-curricular projects, said judges.

And the winning school administrator is Scott Laman, associate principal of Lakota West Freshman School.