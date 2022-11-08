Lakota Schools board president urges re-focus on improving student proficiency

Moreover, current restrictions already in place by state athletic officials and Lakota’s athletic conference have requirements for any student seeking to participate in an alternative gender sport that must be met, said Adi.

“Let’s have the state take care of this,” he said, adding his concerns for possible litigation springing from a new policy that may differ from existing state school athletic rules and conference restrictions.

Lakota officials said there are currently no transgender students seeking to compete in prep sports, nor has there been the history of the district.

The meeting also featured a presentation by district officials on Lakota’s performance on the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) report card, based on student testing from last school year, and noted the detrimental impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to lower academic achievement in several areas.

The recent months controversies surrounding Lakota Superintendent Matt Miller, who was investigated in the wake of accusations — found to be of a non-criminal nature — by both the Butler County Sheriff’s’ Office and a private investigation firm, were issues best moved on from, said several board members including O’Connor.

During O’Conner’s closing meeting comments, she said the board needs to re-focus on the key mission of student achievement for the 17,200-student school system, which is the largest in Butler County.

“It is time to move back to what our core competency and what our core focus needs to be and that is students,” she said.

“It’s my hope that is the kind of conversations we are going to have in the upcoming board meetings.”