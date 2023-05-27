Lakota Schools board member has early start to BOE campaign

Liberty Twp. resident Victor Santiago has also obtained a candidate’s petition from the board of elections but as of late last week had not filed it with election officials.

Shaffer has on occasion differed with fellow board member Darbi Boddy — as have other board members — since Boddy joined the board in January 2022.

Events since 2022 have shown the Lakota board race will be one that is highly watched by local residents. Usually school board candidates file for fall elections in summer months, after Memorial Day, with the deadline for filing in early August.

Last year Shaffer and three other board members voted to ask for Boddy’s resignation and publicly censured her.

The board also saw the resignation of Lakota’s superintendent since 2017 in January when Matt Miller announced he was taking a job with the Butler County Educational Service Center.

Lakota is Butler County’s most populous school system and the largest suburban district in southwest Ohio with 17,200 students attending 24 schools in West Chester and Liberty townships.

Shaffer said among her motivations in seeking re-election is her desire to address the problems of some of Lakota’s aging schools and learning spaces needing modernization.

“I believe our major issues are distractions that are getting in the way of focusing on moving the district forward to meet academic needs and making sure we continue to focus on the masters facilities plan. My top priority remains making decisions that benefit our students today and for years to come. With no other agenda but to ensure their success, I am committed to taking steps that will help all Lakota students and our district thrive.”

Fellow board member Kelley Casper backs Shaffer’s attempt for another four-year term.

“I believe it’s critical to choose a board member … who has demonstrated that they are focused on our number one priority - every student in Lakota. I have watched Julie make decisions that prioritize the success of our students, while balancing the needs of all stakeholders in the district,” said Casper.