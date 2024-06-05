Lakota honor students donate funds to county program

Students picked the program and raised donations at their spring Sadie Hawkins dance. Participating Lakota West honor students recently gathered in the West Chester Twp. school’s main hall with a giant $6,000 check representing their donation.

“Our goal is to serve our own community,” said NHS school advisor Marian Weber.

“Service is a pillar of NHS, and the officers and membership as a whole value serving others. The idea of lifting up others within our community meant a great deal to all,” said Weber.

“In some years, we have given (our proceeds) to one charity and (in) other years we have split it between two charities,” said Weber. “The decision (is made) by the NHS officers or members.”

The county program is one of over 200 affiliates of the national organization. Its mission is “to empower families, who are experiencing housing instability or homelessness, to build a sustainable foundation of independence through a continuum of support services,” said Lakota officials.

According to Weber, the fact that the organization makes a commitment to keep families together instead of arranging for separate placement appealed to the students tremendously.

She added the program: “offers stabilization programs once the families have secured housing to ensure they remain independent.”

“This charity felt attractive because they address the whole family and come full circle with their stabilization program. The idea of children being homeless and a family being separated captured the hearts of the officers.”

Betsy Fuller, spokeswoman for Lakota Schools, said the charitable fundraiser by district students is the latest of many such efforts throughout Butler County’s largest school system.

“Each year throughout Lakota, students and staff rally together to support countless local and national causes. The Lakota West National Honor Society’s donation to Family Promise of Butler County certainly exemplifies the organization’s tenet of service. And it’s great to see their efforts supporting an organization that helps local families,” said Fuller.