Lakota eyes plans for revamped summer school to help students who fell behind

Included in Lakota district officials’ presentation, during a board work session shown live online, were also some indications on how the 16,800-student school system plans to conduct summer school and move into the next school year.

Highlights of the “covid impact report” included plans for a split session summer school with the first half dedicated largely to helping students who fell behind academically this school year to catch up.