Lakota board member given permission to attend today’s meeting despite protection order

32 minutes ago
Lakota school board member Isaac Adi is still trying to keep Darbi Boddy away from him ahead of today’s school board meeting, with court motions filed late Friday.

Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard issued a partial stay of a civil stalking protection order late last week, allowing Boddy to attend the meeting. Adi’s attorney filed a motion late Friday.

“The Court’s granting of Respondent’s motion is not only insensitive to Petitioner, it completely disregards the purpose of the Civil Protection Orders in general,” Adi’s attorney Rob Lyons wrote asking for hearing and adding, “Respondent’s attendance at the school board meeting may cause irreparable mental and physical harm to Petitioner.”

Adi obtained a protection order that Boddy not come within 500 feet of him and other restrictions because he claims she has been harassing him and causing him mental distress.

Boddy’s attorney also filed a motion opposing Adi’s request but asked Howard for a hearing, so it is unclear whether Boddy will be banned tonight or not.

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County government including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

