KY school district with 57 bus driver positions open is offering test drives

Hymore said the district has 57 open driver positions. The first day of school is about four weeks away.

“Our mechanics, everybody up in the office, they all have to drive a school bus in the morning,” he said. “So that takes them away from their jobs.”

The shortage isn’t something that Hymore has ever experienced either.

“Never in my 19 years of my driving here, we’ve seen this kind of shortage,” he said.

Hymore said the job is rewarding.

“I love the kids,” he said. “You get to know them from kindergarten. They’ll come in and show you how they miss teeth, then the next day they’re driving by you in a car it seems like.”

Bus drivers complete a 45-day training program. The district offers paid training, and drivers work part-time hours and receive full-time benefits.