journal-news logo
X

Kroger: Supplier maintenance left some gas stations dry

ajc.com

News
By B.J. Bethel, TJ Wilson; WCPO
14 minutes ago

CINCINNATI — Some Kroger gas stations in the Cincinnati and Dayton area faced fuel shortages this Thanksgiving week.

A Kroger spokesperson said Wednesday the company’s supplier was undergoing maintenance, contributing to fuel shortages at select Kroger locations. Drivers reported shortages at Kroger gas stations in Delhi, Harrison, Hebron, one on Ferguson Road in Cincinnati and another at the intersection of Springdale Road and Colerain Avenue.

“We are currently monitoring the issue and have deliveries on the way from a secondary supplier,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

As of Thursday afternoon, only one of the locations — the Kroger on Ferguson Road — still had a shortage.

In Other News
1
Monroe updates personnel policy in hopes of attracting employees
2
Badin plays in state football semifinal today
3
Hamilton native’s first film part? A starring role opposite Nick Cannon
4
Fairfield agrees to Johnson & Johnson opioid settlement terms
5
Area dog featured on Budweiser’s holiday cans

About the Author

B.J. Bethel, TJ Wilson; WCPO
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top