Kings school levy winning in early, unofficial vote tallies

News
By
7 minutes ago

WARREN COUNTY — Early voting in the Kings Schools’ communities show the proposed property tax hike is winning, according to initial, unofficial tallies from election officials.

By a 55% to 45% margin the Kings school levy is winning as early and absentee voting has just been posted on the Warren County Board of Elections website.

But there are many more votes to be counted as none of the 31 precincts have yet reported their vote totals to county election officials.

Kings’ voters are deciding on the first new operating levy since one was passed in 2016.

Residents today cast their ballots on a 6.4-mills continuing operating tax to fund the school system, which serves Deerfield Twp., Landen, Kings Mills and South Lebanon.

Also on the ballot in Butler County are school levies in Ross and Talawanda Schools.

Officials have said since the passage of the last operating levy approved by voters in 2016 and Kings enrollment has since increased by 597 students resulting in increased expenses. That levy was projected at the time to last three years, but Kings stretched it out for six years, they said.

Stay with the Journal-News for full election coverage this evening.

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Clark on facebookFollow Michael D. Clark on twitter

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

