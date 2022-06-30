Kings Island’s 4th of July fireworks shows to include lighted drones

Saturday, July 9: Berlin & A Flock of Seagulls (Gates 6 p.m. Music 7 p.m.)

Los Angeles-based synth pop group Berlin is best known for their chart-topping 1986 hit single “Take My Breath Away” from “Top Gun.” A Flock of Seagulls, among the key players within the ‘80s new wave era, may be well known for their hit single “I Ran.”

Friday, July 22: 3 Doors Down with special guest Candlebox (Gates 6 p.m. Music 7 p.m.)

Grammy-nominated Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down skyrocketed with their 2000 single “Kryptonite.” The multi-platinum band Candlebox is best known for singles such as “Far Behind,” “You” and “Cover Me.”

Saturday, July 23: Skillet with special guest Jordan St. Cyr (Gates 6 p.m. Music 7 p.m.)

Grammy-nominated Christian rock band Skillet have released 11 albums since forming in Memphis in 1996. Jordan St. Cyr is an emerging artist whose self-titled 10-song project was released March 4.

Saturday, Aug. 20: Five for Fighting with special guest The Verve Pipe (Gates 6 p.m. Music 7 p.m.)

“Superman (It’s Not Easy’)” is just one of the hits from John Ondrasik, Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer known as Five for Fighting. Alternative rock band The Verve Pipe is best known for their hit single “The Freshmen.” Proceeds from this concert will benefit A Kid Again.