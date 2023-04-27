Kings Island opens VIP Lounge for special passholders

Kings Island amusement park in Warren County announced today its new VIP Lounge opens Friday.
The addition is for Prestige and Prestige+ season passholders. The lounge is located across from the new Enrique’s restaurant by Tower Gardens.
It is billed as a “relaxing retreat” from the midways “with all-day access.” It has grab-and-go snacks, shaded lounge seating and other amenities, park officials said.
The Prestige plan is “loaded with perks,” the park says. It’s $450 for the year and includes access to all Cedar Fair amusement and waterparks, a Preferred Parking space, preferred and early entry and access to the VIP area and Water Park VIP area. It also comes with the benefits of two free bring-a-friend tickets annually and one single-use Fast Pass Lane per visit.
Kings Island opened for the current season on April 15.
The park has several major additions this year including Adventure Port, a new themed area located between Coney Mall and Action Zone with two new family rides. Also new is Grain & Grill, a fast-casual dining option on International Street featuring Mediterranean- inspired dishes including Moroccan chicken, glazed pork shoulder, shrimp skewers and seasonal sides.
The new restaurant and all of the park’s food and beverage will be supervised by Executive Chef Joseph Perez, who previously served the Ameristar Casino and Hotel in Kansas City, Mo.
