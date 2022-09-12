Kings Island named ‘Park of the Year’ and given multiple ‘best’ awards

MASON, Warren Co. — In the world of amusement parks, earning “Park of the Year” through the Golden Ticket Awards is like winning “Song of the Year” at the Grammys.
Kings Island in Mason received that very honor over the weekend at an award ceremony in San Antonio, Texas. It was awarded by Amusement Today.
The local amusement park received the title because of its 50th Anniversary Celebration activities throughout this past season.
The park’s rides were recognized as some of the best, including The Beast, Mystic Timbers, Orion and Diamondback.
Kings Island also took home these Golden Ticket Awards:
#2 – Best New Show – Fun, Fireworks, and Fifty Nighttime Spectacular
#2 – Best Kids Area in the World – Planet Snoopy
#4 – Best New Show – Phantom Theater Encore
#4 – Best Guest Experience
#5 – Best Wooden Rollercoaster – The Beast (One of only two roller coasters that have been on every top 10 list Amusement Today has published)
#6 – Best Wooden Rollercoaster – Mystic Timbers
#17 – Best Steel Coaster – Diamondback
#20 – Best Steel Coaster – Orion
Amusement Today’s annual Golden Ticket Awards are the amusement industry’s top recognition with amusement park owners and managers, ride manufacturers and other industry officials, said Kings Island representatives.
Kings Island, located in Mason near Great Wolf Lodge and other entertainment venues, is in the midst of getting ready for Halloween Haunt, which opens Sept. 23, park officials said.
