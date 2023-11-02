Kettering Health Senior Living partners with Community First Solutions

Community First Solutions continues to expand its reach in Southwest Ohio as it enters into a new partnership with Kettering Health Senior Living.

Kettering Health Senior Living, formerly Sycamore Glen Retirement Community, entered this month into a long-term strategic partnership with the Hamilton-headquartered Community First Solutions.

As of Thursday, Community First Solutions will support the facility’s operations, lending their senior living expertise to support the development, advancement, and innovation of programming, practices, and procedures for Kettering Health Senior Living’s business model.

Kettering Health Senior Living has served Greater Dayton since the 1970s, originally opening to provide care for retired Kettering Health employees. Today, it includes independent living houses, apartments, and assisted living located on the campus of Kettering Health Miamisburg.

“We want our residents and their loved ones to have the utmost confidence in the depth of expertise and care, as well as the longevity of our programs,” said Erica Schneider, president of Kettering Health Miamisburg. “As one of our largest populations has reached retirement age amidst rapid changes in healthcare policy, Medicare, and more, this partnership with Community First Solutions will help us provide the best care in a collaborative context.”

Community First Solutions, a nonprofit network with a history of caring for older adults, also has a history of partnering with Kettering Health Hamilton. The partnership with Kettering Health Senior Living was an evolution of that partnership. Community First Solutions President and CEO Brett Kirkpatrick said connecting his agency’s expertise and mission of focusing on care “is at the heart of this partnership.

“As healthcare continues to become more complex, our operational insights, processes, and deep experience in caring for seniors will help guide Kettering Health Senior Living into the future,” he said.

The partnership, Kirkpatrick said, is aligned with Community First’s mission and growth strategy, “leveraging our shared service business model to strengthen a long-standing partnership and expanding our regional senior living footprint.”

Kettering Health, a faith-based, not-for-profit health system, is made up of 15 medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout western Ohio, as well as Kettering Health Medical Group.

Community First Solutions, which was established in 1918, operates two continued-care retirement communities and a post-acute care facility, and provides behavioral health services, pharmacy services, and community-based supports for older adults in Southwestern Ohio. Community First Solutions recently acquired Montage Mason, a free-standing assisted living and memory care facility.