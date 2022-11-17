Kettering Health Hamilton hospital gets ‘A’ in safety from watchdog group

Kettering Health Hamilton, formerly Ft. Hamilton Hospital, was given a ‘Straight A’ grade for safe healthcare.
The grade is provided by national watchdog organization Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety, and this is the eighth consecutive time the hospital on Eaton Avenue in Hamilton has earned it, according to hospital leaders.
“Maintaining a straight A ranking for eight periods in a row demonstrates our commitment to providing safe, high-quality care,” said Paul Hoover, president of Kettering Health Hamilton. “This achievement reflects the character and hard work of our staff. Because of them, the community can feel confident in the level of care given at Kettering Health Hamilton.”
Leapfrog Group looks at health care quality and safety, grading hospitals across the United States twice annually. It measures errors, accidents, injuries and infections and compares that to the systems the hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
Overall, 22 points of measurement are considered by a panel of top health care workers at Leapfrog. The group says it aims to help hospitals improve and make changes that affect patient safety outcomes.
Kettering Health Hamilton is part of the larger Kettering Health network based in Montgomery County. Kettering Health has 14 medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations.
