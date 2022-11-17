Kettering Health Hamilton hospital gets ‘A’ in safety from watchdog group

The grade is provided by national watchdog organization Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety, and this is the eighth consecutive time the hospital on Eaton Avenue in Hamilton has earned it, according to hospital leaders.

“Maintaining a straight A ranking for eight periods in a row demonstrates our commitment to providing safe, high-quality care,” said Paul Hoover, president of Kettering Health Hamilton. “This achievement reflects the character and hard work of our staff. Because of them, the community can feel confident in the level of care given at Kettering Health Hamilton.”