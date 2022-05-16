Kettering Health Hamilton gets awards for patient safety, mammogram imaging

The Women’s Choice Awards has placed Kettering Health Hamilton in the top 4% for patient safety, and given it an award for Best Mammogram Imaging Center.
KHH is formerly The Fort Hamilton Hospital, located on Eaton Avenue.
“The Women’s Choice Awards Kettering Health Hamilton received are further proof of the high-quality care our patients can expect when they arrive,” said Paul Hoover, president of Kettering Health Hamilton.
To make the distinction, Women’s Choice Awards “uses the most recent publicly available information from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services, as well as accreditation information to determine patient safety awards,” KHH said in a news release.
For the Mammogram Imaging Center award, “centers must have voluntarily taken steps to become accredited in all four breast imaging modalities by the American College of Radiology: mammography, breast MRI, stereotactical breast biopsy and breast ultrasound,” KHH said.
Kettering Health is made up of 14 medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout western Ohio, as well as Kettering Physician Network—with more than 700 board-certified providers dedicated to elevating the health, healing, and hope of the community.
