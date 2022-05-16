Kettering Health Hamilton gets awards for patient safety, mammogram imaging

To make the distinction, Women’s Choice Awards “uses the most recent publicly available information from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services, as well as accreditation information to determine patient safety awards,” KHH said in a news release.

For the Mammogram Imaging Center award, “centers must have voluntarily taken steps to become accredited in all four breast imaging modalities by the American College of Radiology: mammography, breast MRI, stereotactical breast biopsy and breast ultrasound,” KHH said.