Kentucky woman admits helping daughter intimidate witnesses in deadly shooting of ex-son-in-law

A Burlington, Kentucky, woman pleaded guilty to helping her daughter in intimidating a witness after the shooting death of her former son-in-law.
Chandra Harmon, 57, last week admitted to aiding and abetting the intimidation of a witness after the August 2017 homicide of Robert Caldwell. Harmon and her daughter, Tawnney Caldwell, tried to prevent witnesses from giving information to law enforcement about weapons provided to a co-defendant, according to a release from United States Attorney David DeVillers of the Southern District of Ohio.
Robert Caldwell and his three children left a counseling appointment around 6 p.m. Aug. 15, 2017, in Riverside. While crossing the parking lot, Caldwell was shot multiple times in front of his children and died at the scene, according to court documents.
Harmon is the mother of Caldwell’s ex-wife Tawnney Caldwell, whose boyfriend Sterling Roberts was identified as the shooter.
Tawnney and Robert Caldwell had an ongoing dispute regarding the custody of their children. Also, Tawnney Caldwell talked to Roberts at least twice while he was incarcerated in Montgomery County about killing Robert Caldwell, the release stated.
Roberts; his brothers, Chance Deakin and Christopher Roberts; Harmon and James Harmon (Tawnney Caldwell’s stepfather) collaborated to plan, execute and cover-up the violent crime that resulted in the death of Robert Caldwell, according to the justice department.
Tawnney Caldwell pleaded guilty in October 2020 to interstate stalking resulting in death, and Roberts is scheduled for jury trial March 15 in U.S. District Court.
Chandra Harmon faces up to 20 years in prison for aiding and abetting the intimidation of a witness in this case. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 6.