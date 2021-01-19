Kentucky woman admits helping daughter intimidate witnesses in deadly shooting of ex-son-in-law

Chandra Harmon, 57, last week admitted to aiding and abetting the intimidation of a witness after the August 2017 homicide of Robert Caldwell. Harmon and her daughter, Tawnney Caldwell, tried to prevent witnesses from giving information to law enforcement about weapons provided to a co-defendant, according to a release from United States Attorney David DeVillers of the Southern District of Ohio.

Robert Caldwell and his three children left a counseling appointment around 6 p.m. Aug. 15, 2017, in Riverside. While crossing the parking lot, Caldwell was shot multiple times in front of his children and died at the scene, according to court documents.