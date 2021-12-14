Kentucky tornadoes followed flash floods, ice storm and a COVID spike

The tornadoes, which included the largest in the state’s history, mangled many communities beyond recognition. In a state already challenged by some of the highest poverty rates in the United States, officials cautioned that recovery would be slow.

“This will go on for years,” said Michael Dossett, director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management.

The devastation is staggering, but it also reflects a magnified version of a familiar story across the country as recurring disasters — many linked to the rippling consequences of a changing climate — are testing the bandwidth of state officials in ways they never have before.

At the center of this struggle in Kentucky is Beshear, whose connection to the disaster is especially personal. Among the hardest-hit communities is Dawson Springs, a town of just 2,600 people where his father was born and his grandfather owned a funeral home. Early on, the governor said, the list of the missing in that town alone was eight pages long, single-spaced. Elsewhere, he said, the dead included two of his uncle’s cousins in Muhlenberg County.

Beshear is two years into his first term and a somewhat unlikely presence as a Democrat leading a deeply conservative state. In a time of bitter division, he has navigated the state through the treacherous partisanship of mask mandates and vaccine requirements, as well as the upheaval and inflamed racial tensions stoked by the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville last year.

The gravity of this most recent crisis was evident Monday as Beshear strained to hold back tears at a news briefing. He choked up as he noted that the ages of those who died ranged from 5 months to 86 years. Eighteen victims were still unidentified. In the morning he reported the death toll as 64; by afternoon that number had risen to 74, with as many as 109 people still unaccounted for.

“I’m not doing so well today,” the governor said. “I was working on getting the confirmed deaths this morning and realized I was writing on the back of notes that one of my kids took from school.” The topic of the schoolwork was inertia, which he said was appropriate, adding, “We’re going to keep putting one foot in front of the other.”

The governor noted the toll of compounding crises. “If dealing with all this isn’t enough, we have a pandemic,” he said. “It’s continuing, and it’s continuing to take lives of Kentuckians.”

President Joe Biden, who intends to visit Kentucky on Wednesday, expressed concern about how the vast destruction and the uncertainty now facing survivors would weigh on the state’s collective mental health. “We’re going to be there as long as it takes to help,” he said at a news conference Monday.

There were more concrete worries, too. Tom Watson, the mayor of Owensboro, Kentucky, marveled at the sheer magnitude of rubble and debris scattered across the state. “Where are they going to put all this junk?” he said. “In the country we usually just set it on fire. But this is 220 miles.”

Beshear, 44, was narrowly elected in 2019, and the turbulence picked up within months of his taking office. In March 2020, a 27-year-old cake maker at a Walmart in Cynthiana, Kentucky, was at the center of one of the earliest rural outbreaks of COVID-19 — an episode in the fumbling first days of the pandemic that offered a small taste of what was to come.(BEGIN OPTIONAL TRIM.)That month, Taylor was killed in a botched police raid on her apartment — a case that galvanized activists in Kentucky and was swept up in the broader reckoning over race prompted by the killing of George Floyd. Protests erupted in Louisville over the summer after a grand jury decided that the two police officers who shot Taylor while returning fire would not be charged, while a third officer would be charged with wanton endangerment for jeopardizing the lives of Taylor’s neighbors.

Later, Beshear demanded the release of the evidence presented to the jury, saying that people should be able to “come to their own conclusions about justice.”

“One of the problems we’ve had over the last six months is a total lack of explanation and information,” the governor said. “And the vacuum that’s created there — our emotions, frustrations — can truly fill that.”

(END OPTIONAL TRIM.)This fall, as the pandemic intensified, Beshear sparred with Republican lawmakers who control the state Legislature and limited the measures that the governor could take to curb the virus’s spread. “If I had the ability to do it right now, we would have a masking order when you are in public and indoors,” he said in an appearance on the NBC program “Meet the Press.”

By September, Kentucky had some of the worst incidence rates in the country.

“When you’re at war, you don’t get to cry about what you can or can’t do,” he said. “You have got to do your very best every day because this is a battle of life versus death.”

Polls show that the governor has been able to maintain his support among residents. One survey from Morning Consult in November found that 54% of Kentucky voters approved of his performance.

Trey Grayson, a Republican lawyer and lobbyist and former secretary of state, said that the overall tornado response has given Kentuckians a reason to come together despite an increasingly fractious partisan atmosphere in the Statehouse and beyond. “The state’s really united in rallying behind the governor and rallying behind the victims,” he said.(STORY CAN END HERE. OPTIONAL MATERIAL FOLLOWS.)In the days before the tornadoes descended, there had been indications of rough storms. Still, it was December, outside the season when residents knew to expect tornadoes. The storms swept in Friday evening, and even in the darkness, it was clear that the impact was astonishing.

A candle factory with about 110 workers assumed to be inside had been shredded. In those early hours, at least 50 people were believed to be dead, though that number would eventually shrink. On Saturday morning, in one of the governor’s earliest briefings, one of the few certainties was that the sun would lift the veil of darkness to reveal something horrifying.

“Daybreak is going to bring more tough news,” he said.This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Caption Volunteers help with the cleanup efforts in Mayfield, Ky. on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, after a tornado swept across the region. Determining how many people died in the tornadoes that ravaged the central U.S. on Friday has been a challenging task so far, with estimates fluctuating as search teams continue to spread out amid vast fields of rubble in an effort to rescue the living and account for the dead.(Johnny Milano/The New York Times)

