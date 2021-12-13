Kentucky tornado deaths could be lower than estimated

The National Weather Service has not yet released its findings on the storms, but a spokesperson said Sunday the damage surveyed so far indicates that it was at least an EF-3. The NWS defines an EF-3 tornado as severe, with winds of 136-165 mph.

An aerial survey conducted by the NWS showed the tornado’s track was continuous from south of Case, Ky., in Fulton County all the way to at least Beaver Dam, Ky., in Ohio County when the crew turned around.

Beshear declared a state of emergency early on Saturday morning after the storms hit. President Joe Biden approved Beshear’s request for an immediate federal emergency declaration. More than 300 members of the National Guard were mobilized to help communities that were hit. To alleviate the need for housing, state parks have opened to help families who have lost their homes. Beshear said they are trying to guarantee those families a two-week stay so that victims can turn their focus on their relatives, children and other needs instead of worrying about housing.

On Saturday, the governor announced the creation of a fund to help pay for aid and rebuilding efforts in communities. As of Sunday, Beshear said the fund had received 18,031 donations totaling over $2.3 million.

HOW TO HELP

AMERICAN RED CROSS: The American Red Cross is supporting those affected by the tornadoes that happened throughout the Midwest Friday and Saturday. A $10 donation may quickly be sent by texting REDCROSS to the number 90999.

Donors may also call (800) 733-2767 or visit redcross.org.

The Red Cross reports it has a low blood supply, and blood donations are needed. Click here for more information on how to donate.

TEAM WESTERN KENTUCKY TORNADO RELIEF FUND: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has launched a statewide relief fund to assist victims in that state. Click here for details on giving to Team Western Kentucky.

SALVATION ARMY: The Salvation Army is accepting donations for the victims of the tornado destruction. Click here for giving online to the Salvation Army.

SAMARITAN’S PURSE: The Christian organization Samaritan’s Purse has already sent a semi-tractor trailer full of relief supplies to various parts of the Midwest affected by the tornadoes and has plans to send more. To donate to help the victims through this organization, click here.

WORLD VISION: A Christian organization called World Vision is deploying volunteers from area churches to support those affected by the tornado outbreak. Money sent to World Vision will purchase supplies those churches will distribute, including blankets, heaters, food and more.