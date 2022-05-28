Keehner Park Concert Series features a variety of genres

Monica Dexter, community outreach coordinator for West Chester Twp. said the Keehner Park Concert Series will feature a variety of musical styles, including oldies, big band, classic rock and an Irish Folk band as well as music from several symphonic orchestras.

“We’re excited about the series this year, because we have a little bit more variety than usual. We have some of the favorites, like West Chester Symphony, who will perform twice this year. BlueStone Ivory is always popular, and they are coming back on July 9. We also have a choir coming this year, the Southern Gateway Choir, who will perform on July 23,” Dexter said.

Other hightlights include The HitchHikers Band on June 11, who will play Irish Folk music and several classic rock bands like The Gamut on June 18 and Missing Pieces Band on Aug. 20.

“This year is also the 25th anniversary of the West Chester Symphony, so they are celebrating their 25th year, and their first concert was at the Keehner Park Amphitheatre. They were the first group to perform on the amphitheatre stage, so it’s really exciting for them to be here 25 years later, and still performing these great concerts,” Wilson said.

Music in the park began with the construction of the Keehner Park Amphitheatre in 1997. The first concert on the Amphitheatre Stage was played at a grand opening community celebration on Labor Day, which also marked the debut performance of the West Chester Symphony Orchestra. Summer concerts have been hosted at the Keehner Park since 2000.

Keehner Park is situated on over 120 acres. Other amenities at Keehner Park include picnic shelters, two playgrounds, baseball fields, tennis courts, basketball courts and new pickleball courts. There are also wooded trails, which are great for walking and cross-country running.

“It’s such a peaceful Saturday night. Many people will bring a picnic, but a lot of people come and set up their chairs in the same spot. It’s just nice to be able to enjoy a free night in the park,” Dexter said.

How to go

What: Keehner Park Concert Series featuring Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band

Where: Keehner Park, Keehner Park Amphitheatre, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Cost: Free and open to the public.

More info: For a complete schedule, go to WestChesterOH.org. Guests may bring chairs. Picnics are welcome. Alcohol is not permitted. Dogs on a leash are welcome. The concerts are typically held on select Saturdays except for the Labor Day concert on Mon., Sept. 5.

Keehner Park Concert Series 2022:

June 4 Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band

June 11 The HitchHikers Band

June 18 The Gamut

June 25 West Chester Symphony Orchestra & Ice Cream Social

July 2 No Concert

July 9 BlueStone Ivory

July 16 Jump N Jive Big Band

July 23 Southern Gateway Choir

July 30 Cincinnati Shakespeare Company to present Shakespeare in the Park

Aug. 6 No Concert

Aug. 13 Hauer Swing Band

Aug. 20 Missing Pieces Band

Aug. 27 Sound Body Jazz Orchestra

Sept. 3 No Concert

Sept. 5 (Labor Day) West Chester Symphony Orchestra