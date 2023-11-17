Juvenile riding dirt bike seriously injured after crashing into minivan

A juvenile was seriously injured after crashing into a minivan while riding on a dirt bike Friday afternoon, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.

In a release, police said that at around 4:28 p.m. the juvenile riding the dirt bike was driving eastbound on Carrington Way when they went through a stop sign at Jayfield Drive and crashed into the passenger side of a Toyota minivan.

Fairfield Twp. police and fire responded to the scene, and medics took the juvenile to UC West Chester with serious injuries, according to the release. The occupants of the minivan were not injured.

The juvenile was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Fairfield police were joined at the scene by members of the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

This crash remains under investigation.

