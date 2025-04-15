JUST IN: Coming Liberty Collective unveils restaurants

Dining and beverage offerings will be among the main attractions for the multi-entertainment destination and will include a wide menu of choices ranging from BBQ and hibachi to artisan pizza, handcrafted Mexican fare, fresh coffee and French pastries, Liberty Collective officials told the Journal-News.

“We are so excited to share the restaurant names that will be part of Liberty Collective,” said co-owner Heather Ewers.

“And as residents ourselves, we are deeply committed to enriching our community with this project,” said Ewers, who shares ownership with her husband Mike of the two-story, 18,000-square-foot entertainment complex opening in early summer located on 3.5 acres.

Ewers said Liberty Collective will feature “a curated selection of diverse culinary destinations” including: Bristol’s Burgers, Beef and BBQ, which they described as “a bold, flavor-packed menu featuring double-decker cheeseburgers, smoked BBQ, spicy Italian beef, and award-winning smoked wings. Chef-owner Robert Viox, known for his Four Mile Pig restaurants, brings his passion and family legacy to life in this new venture—named after his granddaughter, Bristol.”

Also offered is Rice Life where “Chef Marcus Johnson puts a modern twist on teppanyaki, offering hibachi-style entrees crafted with premium ingredients and a whole lot of flavor. Expect showmanship and serious taste in every dish.”

And Ramundo’s Pizza Famiglia, which “brings authentic Italian flavor to Liberty Collective with classic and specialty pizzas (whole or by the slice), sandwiches, salads, homemade meatballs, and sausages. Founded in 2000 by brothers Gino and Tony Ramundo, the restaurant carries on a proud family tradition.”

Ms. Lei Lei’s offers “elevated comfort food where brined and hand-breaded chicken tenders take center stage, but fresh, chef-driven salads and hand-cut sides ensure there’s something for everyone. Created by Chef Jarrod Ante, this spot delivers simple, fresh flavors done right.”

And Roberto & Miguel’s Handcrafted Mexican, which is rooted in Guatemalan heritage where “friends and chefs Miguel and Esteban deliver a flavorful menu filled with tacos, birria, asada fries, burritos, fresh guacamole, queso, and more—all made with love and the highest quality ingredients.”

Also featured will be Caladesi Island Coffee Co. offering “a tropical escape in a cup, opening daily at 6 a.m. with premium La Colombe coffee, island-inspired lattes, juice blends, fresh pastries, and locally sourced treats.”

Joining the other offerings will be The District Creamery & Sweets, officials described as “an ice cream lover’s dream featuring hand-scooped favorites and award-winning flavors. From cones and sundaes to shakes, malts, and seasonal surprises, The District promises smiles with every scoop.”

And the Collective Pour, Liberty Twp.’s first self-pour tap wall, features 30 rotating taps of craft and domestic beers, artisan cocktails, and fine wines.

Also Lulu’s Sweets Boutique, located inside The District Creamery & Sweets, “is the creation of local baker Rosanna Ruwe, who is known for crafting the finest French macarons in town. Her menu also features scratch-made cakes, cookies, krispies, and brownies—all baked with premium ingredients to satisfy any sweet tooth.”

And Caladesi Bourbon & Wine Tasting Bar, which opens at 4 p.m. and offers a “sophisticated tasting bar featuring curated bourbon, wine, and innovative spirit flights. Special tasting events will highlight rare and new selections for enthusiasts and newcomers alike.”

These will be joined by the Main & Mezzanine Bars, “located on both levels of Liberty Collective, the Main and Mezzanine Bars serve up handcrafted cocktails, 24 rotating taps, and a full selection of traditional favorites—offering something for every taste, upstairs or down.”

“We interviewed more than 60 restaurants and are proud to bring a unique and exciting mix of concepts to Liberty Township,” said Ewers.

Hailed by township officials during its initial announcement in 2022 as an “iconic place” for the fast-growing Butler County community, the Liberty Collective will also feature one of the area’s premier sand volleyball facilities at its 6735 Lakota Lane site along with numerous other sports and games for families.