Opening month set for regionally unique Liberty Collective entertainment complex

The four-story, 18,000-square-foot complex now taking shape on a 3.5-acre construction site across the street from the Liberty Twp. high school was originally scheduled to open this month but now will have its public unveiling in May.

“We are creating something really big for Liberty Township,” said Brinkman, who also announced a revamped website for the Liberty Collective was made public earlier this week.

“We will immediately open following the construction completion pending local approvals. The construction company, (Sharonville-based) Kiesland Development Services said that construction will be completed in May.”

Hailed by township officials during its initial announcement in 2022 as an “iconic place” for the fast-growing Butler County community, the Liberty Collective will also feature one of the area’s premier sand volleyball facilities at its 6735 Lakota Lane site along with numerous other sports and games for families.

Mike & Heather Ewers, entrepreneurs and owners of the project, have modeled the development after a similar entertainment hybrid gathering place for families they opened in the Central America nation of Belize.

According to a statement from the Ewers, who are residents in Liberty Twp., the multi-faceted development is designed to appeal to a broad range of families and individuals in the fast-growing Butler County community and beyond.

“We developed the complex for our neighbors and community because we are proud to call Liberty Township home and are dedicated to enriching our community.”

“Our facility features five distinct restaurant concepts, a coffee and breakfast bar, an ice cream shop, and three bars, including a wine and bourbon bar and a 30-tap self-pour beer wall,” said the Ewers.

“Entertainment amenities include one of the largest LED video screens in the tri-state, multiple televisions throughout the complex, private event spaces, and weekly live entertainment.”

“Outdoor offerings encompass five multifunctional sand volleyball courts, bocce ball courts, table tennis, cornhole sets, and a spacious green area for events. Indoor and outdoor seating is available on both levels, with a second-floor deck and first floor patios and green space,” they said.

The Beach at Liberty Collective also offers other sand sports in addition to volleyball – soccer, dodgeball, yoga, flag football, hoop ball or sandy pickleball.

In the winter months, the upstairs deck will be enclosed to accommodate state-of-the-art indoor golf simulator bays where guests can stay on top of their golf game through lessons, leagues or simply playing top golf courses virtually.

All designed, they said, to provide those locally and across the region with “a diverse range of dining and recreational options.”