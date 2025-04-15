Just hired: Middletown schools pick new high school leader

Currently, Hill works as the community superintendent of Jeffco’s Lakewood Articulation Area, one of 17 such mini-districts within the 81,000-student school system. He oversees six school buildings, according to Middletown school officials.

A former high school administrator with 15 years’ experience in school building leadership, Hill is also a certified science teacher in the state of Texas, is a nationally certified principal in Texas and Ohio and is licensed for employment as a school district superintendent in the state of Ohio.

He is an educational consultant and also a licensed church minister, according to his online bio, and has spoken to various churches across the nation. Hill also works as an educational consultant.

His hiring comes in the wake of the recent retirement announcement of long-time Middletown High School Principal Carmela Cotter, who is leaving at the end of the current school year.

Middletown schools leaders described Hill, who earned a doctorate in educational leadership and management from Capella University, as a “seasoned educational leader, (who) is known for his commitment to building educator capacity, advancing research-based instructional strategies, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.”

“As principal, Dr. Hill will spearhead Middletown High School’s ambitious redesign initiative -an integral component of the district’s broader effort to transform the high school experience. This work aligns with the district’s Passport to Tomorrow strategic vision, which focuses on preparing students for success in a rapidly evolving world.”

Middletown officials have targeted the 2025-2026 school year for a district-wide expansion of the Passport to Tomorrow program, which focuses on exposing students - via partnerships with local businesses and industries - to career opportunities along with college and military service options.

Hill’s initial principal’s employment contract, which begins August 1, will pay him $140,000 annually.

In Hill’s first public statement since his hiring, he said: “It is a true honor to serve as the next principal of Middletown High School—a school with heart, pride, and a deep commitment to its students.”

“As Middies, we will lead with high expectations and a strong sense of accountability, supported by a culture of care, resilience, and growth. Our focus will be on accelerating academic development and ensuring every student is prepared to thrive in college, career, and life.”

Hill added: “I believe in the power of teacher leadership, student voice, and community partnership, and I look forward to building a future where every Middie has the necessary tools and support to succeed in a complex, ever-changing, diverse world.”

Superintendent Deborah Houser Hill’s hiring is a key component to improving the high school’s educational quality.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Donetrus G. Hill to Middletown City Schools as the next principal of Middletown High School,” said Houser.

“As we embark on the transformative redesign of the high school experience, Dr. Hill’s visionary leadership will play a pivotal role in turning our bold goals into reality.”