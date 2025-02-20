Middletown HS leader leaving

“Carmela Cotter’s impact on Middletown High School - and our entire district - is truly remarkable,” stated Superintendent Deborah Houser in a district announcement.

“For over 30 years, she has led with passion, dedication, and an unwavering belief in every student’s potential. She has championed innovation and student success, leaving a lasting legacy,” said Houser.

Cotter, who began working for the city schools in 1991, was appointed as principal of the high school in 2011 – the first woman in the district’s history in that leadership position.

Her career, which includes stints as a teacher, coach and assistant principal, was described by district officials as one where Cotter “spearheaded multiple redesigns of the high school to transform learning and enhance student preparedness for various post-graduation pathways, including career, college, and military opportunities.”

“Her leadership has fostered an innovative and inclusive learning environment, ensuring every student has access to the resources they need to be successful.”

Cotter said it will be the students she misses the most.

“No question, it’s spending time with the kids. I get to do a lot of personal and celebratory work with them. I especially love being able to help them through life and help them work through challenging issues one-on-one.”

“You’re always their principal,” she said. “But you step into a role where you’re almost family with them. I’ve tried really hard to explain to the kids that the reason why I make the decisions I make, is to be in their best interest, because we are a family and I want what’s best for them.”

Cotter also helped oversee a $96 million renovation and expansion of the high school and its campus in modern history when officials unveiled a combined secondary and middle school campus in 2018.

The memories will be many, she said.

“I was sitting at home and realizing that I had one student playing baseball, one playing football, and one playing basketball professionally,” Cotter said referring to former Middletown prep stars who are now in sports major leagues.

“We also now have one student (Vice President J.D. Vance, a 2003 graduate) who is in the White House. No matter how you look at what kids are doing, if they’re making their dreams come true, and you’re their high school principal, you get to go along for the ride with them.”

Houser said: “Ms. Cotter’s presence, leadership, and deep commitment to the Middie family will be greatly missed.”

The district recently began its new principal search process and is seeking to hire and install a new high school leader by July 1, said officials.