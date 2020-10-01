Journal-News photojournalist named best photographer in Ohio

Another sister paper, the Dayton Daily News, was named the best daily newspaper in Ohio for the second consecutive year. The newspaper beat out the other large circulation newspapers in the state for the Best of Show award.

“Mass shootings and natural disasters are among the most difficult, exhausting events a journalist will ever have to cover, and the staff of the Dayton Daily News has repeatedly set a high bar with comprehensive coverage that informs and reflects the community it serves,” judges wrote. “These pages are beautifully illustrated and filled with graceful accounts of suffering and resilience. This paper’s reporters, editors and photographers should be proud.”

A second Best of Show award went to Amelia Robinson for best columnist in Ohio, first place.

Robinson is the paper’s community impact editor who oversees Ideas and Voices. It is the second year in a row for her to win the top honor.

Judges said “Robinson does an excellent job of drawing on her personal experiences to help readers make sense of the senseless, and inspire hope and a desire to push for change.”

The Dayton Daily News website and page one design also took home top honors again this year. The paper and its staff also won:

Best deadline reporting, first place: Josh Sweigart, Cornelius Frolik, Jeremy P. Kelley and former staff writer Katie Wedell for the Aug. 4, 2019, mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District.

“Great work by all,” judges wrote in the paper’s coverage.

Best page one design, first place: Adrian Zamarron, Sharyn Boyle

Best website, first place: Staff

Best social issues reporting: second place: Josh Sweigart, Chris Stewart for the Walking the Path of the Storm series.

Best government reporting: second place: Laura Bischoff for her House Bill 6 energy bill series.