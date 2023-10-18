Journal-News newspaper printing impacted by print vendor tech outage

Due to significant issues with our printing vendor, the Journal-News newspaper was unable to be printed and distributed on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The digital ePaper is available online for readers.
The issues at the printing plant were significant, and impacted several other newspapers, including several Gannett publications and the New York Times.
Users can access the ePaper with the below link:
