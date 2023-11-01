Journal-News hires reporter focused on covering county

Editor’s note: Keith BieryGolick was asked to write an introductory message to Journal-News readers. His contact information is at the bottom of his column.

I got the ping at a stoplight.

I was on my way home from jury duty in Hamilton, and my 2-year-old son cried in the backseat. My phone flashed with a calendar invitation: “Meet with HR.”

“I think I just got laid off,” I told my wife at home.

I ran upstairs and made a phone call. The conversation was brief. I don’t remember much else — other than my wife cried more than I did and taking melatonin did not help me sleep.

This month, almost a year later, I started a job with the Journal-News, where I’ll be covering a little bit of everything in Butler County. On my third day, I drove past the government building in Hamilton. It was time for a new headshot. This was my first visit to my new office. My first lunch with my new co-workers.

I was supposed to be excited. I was a little conflicted.

On our way to lunch, we walked past the spot where I sometimes parked for jury duty. My head raced back to the phone notification that changed my life. And then I thought about the next day, when I returned to jury duty.

After our final dismissal, one of the jurors told me he looked forward to reading my work. I didn’t say anything. Then, I left.

…

With another news outlet, my first beat was Butler County.

I was a young reporter with only a few years experience. I remember writing about hazing at Miami University and getting up at 3 a.m. to cover Green Beer Day. I remember hearing scanner reports of a school shooting in Madison Twp. and walking past a line of worried parents hoping to pick up their kids. I remember following the county prosecutor into an elevator because he rarely answered my calls.

I spent almost 10 years at the previous news outlet, where I tried my best to tell impactful stories through the lens of everyday people. Over that time, my reporting became my identity. If I had a good day at work, I usually had a good day at home.

I thought about this as I drove to Oxford last week.

I guess I’m telling you all this to tell you I’m not conflicted anymore. I’m excited. And, I need your help. It has been several years since I regularly covered Butler County, and I want to hear from you.

If you know someone I should talk to, or something worth writing about, please send me an email at keith.bierygolick@coxinc.com.

I’m looking for stories that need to be told. Stories about education. Stories about people. Stories about government accountability. Stories that surprise. Stories that make you think.

I grew up as a reporter in Butler County, and no matter how I got here, I wanted you to know it’s a privilege to be back.

