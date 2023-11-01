Journal-News hires reporter focused on covering county

Editor’s note: Keith BieryGolick was asked to write an introductory message to Journal-News readers. His contact information is at the bottom of his column.

I got the ping at a stoplight.

I was on my way home from jury duty in Hamilton, and my 2-year-old son cried in the backseat. My phone flashed with a calendar invitation: “Meet with HR.”

“I think I just got laid off,” I told my wife at home.

I ran upstairs and made a phone call. The conversation was brief. I don’t remember much else — other than my wife cried more than I did and taking melatonin did not help me sleep.

This month, almost a year later, I started a job with the Journal-News, where I’ll be covering a little bit of everything in Butler County. On my third day, I drove past the government building in Hamilton. It was time for a new headshot. This was my first visit to my new office. My first lunch with my new co-workers.

I was supposed to be excited. I was a little conflicted.

On our way to lunch, we walked past the spot where I sometimes parked for jury duty. My head raced back to the phone notification that changed my life. And then I thought about the next day, when I returned to jury duty.

After our final dismissal, one of the jurors told me he looked forward to reading my work. I didn’t say anything. Then, I left.

With another news outlet, my first beat was Butler County.

I was a young reporter with only a few years experience. I remember writing about hazing at Miami University and getting up at 3 a.m. to cover Green Beer Day. I remember hearing scanner reports of a school shooting in Madison Twp. and walking past a line of worried parents hoping to pick up their kids. I remember following the county prosecutor into an elevator because he rarely answered my calls.

I spent almost 10 years at the previous news outlet, where I tried my best to tell impactful stories through the lens of everyday people. Over that time, my reporting became my identity. If I had a good day at work, I usually had a good day at home.

I thought about this as I drove to Oxford last week.

I guess I’m telling you all this to tell you I’m not conflicted anymore. I’m excited. And, I need your help. It has been several years since I regularly covered Butler County, and I want to hear from you.

If you know someone I should talk to, or something worth writing about, please send me an email at keith.bierygolick@coxinc.com.

I’m looking for stories that need to be told. Stories about education. Stories about people. Stories about government accountability. Stories that surprise. Stories that make you think.

I grew up as a reporter in Butler County, and no matter how I got here, I wanted you to know it’s a privilege to be back.

About the Author

Follow Keith BieryGolick on twitter

Keith BieryGolick covers a little bit of everything for the Journal-News. He is an award-winning reporter who has written about the Cincinnati region since 2013. He previously covered Butler County for the Cincinnati Enquirer, where he tackled important issues through the lens of everyday people.

