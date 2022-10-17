Journal-News’ biggest stories so far this month

Reporters at the Journal-News write several stories each week to help our readers keep up with the goings-on in Butler County as a whole. But, even longtime subscribers with a watchful eye can miss our best work.
Mistress testifies in West Chester quadruple homicides trial
Journal-News crime reporter Lauren Pack has been covering the weeks-long trial of Gurpreet Singh, who is charged with killing his wife and three family members in their shared home in West Chester in 2019.
The defendant, Gurpreet Singh, faces death penalty if convicted.
Prosecutors say an affair with an Indianapolis woman was part of a motive for Singh. On Friday, the jury heard from that mistress on what was Day 10 of Singh’s death penalty trial.
‘The Bikeriders’ movie shot scenes in Hamilton - proving filmmakers are attracted to the area
Another big movie production set itself up in Hamilton this month, as cast and crew of ‘The Bikeriders,’ set up in front of Jolly’s Drive-In.
“The movie location was found, in a roundabout way, through Film Cincinnati, the agency helping ‘The Bikeriders’ navigate the logistics needed to make the production, including finding locations. Crews were at Jolly’s on Brookwood on Wednesday and began filming the scene Thursday morning,” reporter Michael Pitman wrote.
The movie, which is Tom Hardy and Austin Butler’s latest project, is also filming in Cincinnati.
“Productions are attracted to Ohio, and in particular, the Cincinnati region. The region, which includes Hamilton and Butler County, ranked 11th in MovieMaker magazine’s best 25 places to live and work as a filmmaker, which was the top Ohio region,” Pitman wrote.
Man connects local students to glassblowing art through stories he shares
In Warren County, reporter Avery Kreemer wrote about a Waynesville glassblower who travels to different schools to connect students to the art form while also talking about complex life-lessons.
“Goodman himself is a bit of a mix between a historian, a performer, a glassblower, a motivational speaker, and a storyteller; and he has a firm interest in using glass as a way to tell those stories, and a matching tendency to understand life through the glass’ lens,” Kreemer wrote.
“The traveling “Glass Experience” — at least when he performs it for students — mixes all of those personality traits in a way that his other avenues of glassblowing practice cannot. Its core message, in so many words, is that, ‘Life’s not easy, but it can be beautiful, even when it breaks,’” Kreemer wrote.
“I’m trying to connect children to ideas that are a little maybe beyond their life experiences, as far as embracing that struggle,” Goodman said. “That’s what turns you into who you are, who you become.”
Butler County’s first Costco store nearing completion
The County’s first Costco is nearing completion at Liberty Twp.’s newest development, the $139 million “Freedom Pointe” project, reporter Michael Clark wrote.
“The giant store, which will replace planned-to-close Springdale Costco in northern Hamilton County, is scheduled to open in November but company officials declined to provide an opening date,” Clark wrote.
Clark wrote that the development, which is the second most expensive project in Liberty Twp. history, is progressing as planned, according to the developer.
