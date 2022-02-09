Jolly’s on Erie Boulevard opens Thursday for season

It’s a big deal annually when this announcement is made: Jolly’s has announced its Ohio 4/Erie Boulevard business will open for the season on Thursday, Feb. 10.
This is the 85th year for the popular drive-up eatery, known for its root beer and footlongs, among other food items.
The business announced on Facebook it will open at 11 a.m. It is also hiring for all positions, and pay starts above minimum wage.
People interested in applying may do so in-person.
