John Gray Road in Fairfield to get new water main pipe; project cost is $1.2M

More than 4,500 feet of critical water main pipe on John Gray Road will be replaced this spring.
The project will replace the deteriorating 50-year-old iron piping underground between Pleasant Avenue and the bend that turns into Gray Road. Public Utilities Director Adam Sackenheim said this would ultimately provide more reliable water service to city utility customers.
“There are a lot of homes on those dead-end streets off John Gray Road, and they only have one water feed into their neighborhood,” said Sackenheim. “If we have a main break out there on John Gray Road, all of those homes on those side streets might not have water.”
The $1.26 million project, which includes contingency funding, was identified as a priority by city staff due to the frequency of main breaks and resulting service interruptions to nearby water customers. After the project is complete, there will be a repaving of John Gray Road planned for 2024.
This project also received 11 bids when they were due on Nov. 7. Hamilton County-based Rack & Ballauer Excavating won the bid.
Fourth Ward Council member Adam Kraft, chairman of the council’s Public Utilities Committee, said the number of bids on this project, as well as the lime lagoon sanitary sewer improvement project, shows that “a lot of interested parties want to do work with the city of Fairfield.”
Eleven companies also bid on the $210,000 lime lagoon sanitary sewer improvement project, which includes contingency funding. The project will see a new 10-inch gravity sanitary sewer line to be constructed that will connect the lime sludge lagoons to the sanitary sewer collection system. Piqua-based Kinnison Excavating won the bid for this project.
This project includes having about 1,400 feet of pipe installed and associated appurtenances, pavement, and trench restorations.
Sackenheim said this would provide needed alkalinity to Fairfield’s wastewater treatment plant and address a compliance schedule requirement issued by Ohio Environmental Protection Agency related to the city’s lime lagoon discharge permit.
Sackenheim said he was “extremely happy” with the number of bids, and believes the local contractors “really enjoy working with the city of Fairfield. I think our projects are well designed, and I think because we’re a common sense municipality, we’re going to be hand-in-hand with those contracts as we work through issues out in the field. I think those who have worked with us in the past have generally appreciated the experience.”
The John Gray Road project will start sometime in March or April, and could take upwards of six months to complete. There would be some traffic restrictions. The city will need to work with Hamilton County as half of John Gray is in that jurisdiction.
The Lime Lagoon Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project will also start in the spring but will take four to six weeks to complete. This is behind the water and wastewater plant, so there won’t impact traffic.
About the Author