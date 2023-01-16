John Gray Road in Fairfield to get new water main pipe; project cost is $1.2M

Fourth Ward Council member Adam Kraft, chairman of the council’s Public Utilities Committee, said the number of bids on this project, as well as the lime lagoon sanitary sewer improvement project, shows that “a lot of interested parties want to do work with the city of Fairfield.”

Eleven companies also bid on the $210,000 lime lagoon sanitary sewer improvement project, which includes contingency funding. The project will see a new 10-inch gravity sanitary sewer line to be constructed that will connect the lime sludge lagoons to the sanitary sewer collection system. Piqua-based Kinnison Excavating won the bid for this project.

This project includes having about 1,400 feet of pipe installed and associated appurtenances, pavement, and trench restorations.

Sackenheim said this would provide needed alkalinity to Fairfield’s wastewater treatment plant and address a compliance schedule requirement issued by Ohio Environmental Protection Agency related to the city’s lime lagoon discharge permit.

Sackenheim said he was “extremely happy” with the number of bids, and believes the local contractors “really enjoy working with the city of Fairfield. I think our projects are well designed, and I think because we’re a common sense municipality, we’re going to be hand-in-hand with those contracts as we work through issues out in the field. I think those who have worked with us in the past have generally appreciated the experience.”

The John Gray Road project will start sometime in March or April, and could take upwards of six months to complete. There would be some traffic restrictions. The city will need to work with Hamilton County as half of John Gray is in that jurisdiction.

The Lime Lagoon Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project will also start in the spring but will take four to six weeks to complete. This is behind the water and wastewater plant, so there won’t impact traffic.