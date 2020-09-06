Jill Kinder, former Fairfield councilwoman and mayoral candidate, dies at 67

“She was a key individual in that,” said Councilman Mark Scharringhausen, who served alongside Kinder during her one term on council.

Kinder was born on Aug. 19, 1953, was a certified real estate appraiser for 25 years and enjoyed traveling, especially vising castles throughout Europe. She was elected as an at-large councilmember in 2001 and served one term. She ran for Fairfield Mayor in 2005 against then-former councilmember Ron D’Epifanio and then-councilmember Howard Dirksen. D’Epifanio won the mayoral race following a recount. Kinder finished third.

Explore Butler County fire departments honored for keeping heart patients alive

Kinder was the top vote-getter in the race for the three open at-large seats in the 2001 election. Scharringhausen was second that election followed by Dirksen.

“She had her own ideas. Some of them meshed with the (then) current council members, some didn’t,” said Scharringhausen. “We forged what I’d call a decent working relationship.”

Kinder is survived by sister Jodi Baker, son Casey Childs (Shannon), daughter Christy Randolph (Jeremy); and grandchildren, Sydney, Brooke, Bradley, Tyler, Jase and Paige.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being provided by Dalbert, Woodruff & Isengole Funeral Home on Boudinot Avenue in Cincinnati.