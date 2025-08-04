Jet’s Pizza opening location in Middletown

“Middletown has a lot of hungry people; it’s a very populated community,” Kogelman said. “We felt that we could probably find some great team members and we could have an awesome staff over here.” The average wage is expected to be $12-15/hour plus tips for full-time and part-time hourly workers. Full-time, salaried manager positions will be available.

Kogelman also owns the six Jet’s Pizza locations in the Dayton area, and another location in Troy is expected to open at 1285 S. Dorset Road within the next six weeks. Construction on the Middletown location will start after Labor Day. “(This is) a chance to introduce our product...to a new community,” Kogelman said. “And also, to continue to expand ourselves.” Jet’s Pizza offers Detroit-style deep dish, hand-tossed round, thin, New York style, seasoned cauliflower and gluten-free pizza. Crust flavors are available, including butter, Cajun, garlic, Romano cheese, sesame seed and Jet’s Turbo Crust — a combo of butter, garlic and Romano cheese.

Explore Middletown releases another survey for feedback on fate of downtown buildings