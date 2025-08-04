Jet’s Pizza opening location in Middletown

Breaking: Hamilton West Side Little League to play Illinois in regional game tonight on ESPN

News
By
55 minutes ago
X

Jet’s Pizza is coming to Middletown, with a prospective opening date late this year at 4778 Roosevelt Blvd.

Jake Kogelman, franchise owner, said the 1,350-square-foot restaurant will be delivery and carry-out only. It will employ 15-20 people, split between part-time and full-time positions.

“Middletown has a lot of hungry people; it’s a very populated community,” Kogelman said. “We felt that we could probably find some great team members and we could have an awesome staff over here.”

The average wage is expected to be $12-15/hour plus tips for full-time and part-time hourly workers. Full-time, salaried manager positions will be available.

ExploreSome building changes for Middletown students this year: What you need to know

Kogelman also owns the six Jet’s Pizza locations in the Dayton area, and another location in Troy is expected to open at 1285 S. Dorset Road within the next six weeks.

Construction on the Middletown location will start after Labor Day.

“(This is) a chance to introduce our product...to a new community,” Kogelman said. “And also, to continue to expand ourselves.”

Jet’s Pizza offers Detroit-style deep dish, hand-tossed round, thin, New York style, seasoned cauliflower and gluten-free pizza. Crust flavors are available, including butter, Cajun, garlic, Romano cheese, sesame seed and Jet’s Turbo Crust — a combo of butter, garlic and Romano cheese.

ExploreMiddletown releases another survey for feedback on fate of downtown buildings

Breadsticks, boneless and bone-in wings, salads, calzones and desserts are also available.

“We’re excited to get started, we’re excited to get in Middletown. I truly believe that the residents and the community there will enjoy it,” Kogelman said.

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.