Some building changes for Middletown students this year: What you need to know

The biggest changes are in the elementary schools. Middletown Superintendent Deborah Houser said the district dissolved the Highview sixth grade center, thus, making all elementary grades now kindergarten through sixth. Central Academy moved to the Highview sixth-grade center location. Also, Miller Ridge Elementary changed its start time from 8:30 a.m. to 8:05. “If students aren’t enrolled, they need to get enrolled, no matter where they’re going to school,” Houser said.

Like all other high schools in the state, Middletown High School had to create a new cell phone policy to follow the new law passed last year. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 250 in May 2024, requiring every school district in Ohio to establish an official policy governing cell phone usage during school hours, aiming to minimize student use of cell phones in K-12 schools, according to the Office of the Governor’s website. For Middletown, phones are prohibited and must remain in a locker or backpack at all times during the school day. “It’s definitely a move in the right direction to provide distraction free instruction time with students and teachers,” Houser said. Also, the inaugural high school redesign rollout starts this year. Houser said it’s a continuation of the passport to tomorrow program focusing on experiential learning for students, creating a more authentic atmosphere.

First Day Schedule

Middletown schools revolve around a gradual rolling first day. Grades one through eight with last names A through L start Aug. 18 with all other students starting Aug. 19. “It gives our teachers a better opportunity, really, to get to know their students and help students understand the new expectations of the new grade level that they’re in,” Houser said. For high school, ninth graders start Aug. 18 and the other three grades start Aug. 19. “Students are moving into the high school. That’s a lot more independence for [them],” Houser said. “It’s really learning their way around the building, meeting their teachers expectations. So it’s providing the time that’s necessary, really, to begin the school year in a manner that allows students more one on one time with their teachers.” To learn more about starting days, visit the district calendar at Middletowncityschools.com.