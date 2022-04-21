journal-news logo
Jeff Wyler Automotive sells first car using cryptocurrency

News
By Staff Report
1 hour ago

A pre-owned 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 sold by a Cincinnati car dealership was recently purchased using cryptocurrency.

Jeff Wyler Automotive Family said the buyer is in Saudi Arabia, and the transaction is a first for the dealership.

“We take pride in leading the industry wherever it makes us more consumer facing,” said David Wyler, President of the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family, “and accepting cryptocurrency provides payment flexibility and faster sales transactions for our customers.”

The purchaser used Ethereum cryptocurrency, one of the more popular forms of the digital money. The dealership said the process moved quicker than a wire transfer typically does.

The Jeff Wyler Automotive Family is accepting 12 different types of crypto, including Bitcoin, at its 23 dealerships in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

“Customers can pay for part of their transaction or for the entire transaction using their choice of cryptocurrency or mix of cryptocurrencies,: states a news release from the company.

