JD Vance’s mother asks Middletown to recognize her son’s victory with Trump

Lamar Ferrell, pastor at Berachah Church, said at the Nov. 19 meeting the city celebrates many accomplishments from musicians to entrepreneurs, to athletes, “but we just have witnessed the election and no matter what side of the political party you sit on the reality is we have heard crickets from the city.”

Without any visible response from the city since Ferrell’s comments, Beverly Aikins, Vance’s mother, addressed council Tuesday night along with two others, to ask for recognition.

“I am just here because I am JD Vance’s mother and as you know he is our new vice president-elect and he thinks of Middletown as his home. I still live here and his sister still lives in Middletown. He’s got two nieces who live here and I just think it would be nice if we could acknowledge that this is his hometown and put up some signs,” Aikins said during citizens comments. “He graduated from Middletown High School, he comes back here frequently to visit me and take me to dinner, and I humbly request that.”

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

Rocky Sexton also urged signs at the entrances to the city noting “Middletown has had something awesome happen. One of our hometown Middies has made it to the White House.”

He said Vance’s election should be something the city showcases with signs showing “Middletown does have a success story and a bright future.”

The vice president of the Middletown Area Ministerial Alliance Pastor Scotty Robertson said, “anytime someone from our hometown is elected to such a high office, that is something to celebrate. ”

Robertson added, “We can celebrate a person; we can also speak up against unjust policies,” noting the election results also made many “afraid and nervous” and those “voices” need to be heard.

Councilman Paul Lolli said there are two issues concerning the JD Vance recognition — what wasn’t done by the city after the election through social media and what is going to be done going forward.

“To me, our communication department should have done this weeks ago. I would like to ask the communications department get something out by the end of the week. That is what a lot of people in Middletown are extremely upset about,” Lolli said.

He added going forward recognition should be given whether it be naming a street, putting signs up or having an event. Maybe a task force of citizens would develop a plan, Lolli suggested.

Councilwoman Jennifer Carter said, “I would think that we would wait and see what happens. (Kayla Harrison, Kyle Schwarber, etc.) proved themselves before we put those sign up.”

“I think about Kayla, she didn’t get a sign until she went and won,” Carter said.

Lolli answered, “JD won.”

Carter answered, “Let’s see what he does ... what’s the rush.”

Politics aside, said Councilman Steve West II, “What we are saying is the fact that the city won’t even recognize that a Middletonian has been elected as vice president that is a problem. I would say the same thing if it were an independent or a Democrat. We should be proud.”

Mayor Elizabeth Slamka said “it is fair to recognize. That is in the works. I am not a political person. It can be very polarizing. But I think we can recognize.”

There are plans for signage and a feature article in the city’s winter newsletter that will be mailed in January.

Acting City Manager Nathan Cahall noted city staff typically “doesn’t tread in these waters.” He noted it didn’t dawn on him the day after the election to put out a post.

Lolli said on several occasions the communications department has been asked to make a post, “and they have not.”

West said it doesn’t have to be a political post, just a recognition post.

Councilmember Paul Horn said it is very important for recognition to happen.

“We are not going to put ‘50th vice president of the United States, Republican JD Vance. It is going to be Middletown resident, 50th vice president of the United States. We are proud of that person,” Horn said.

Soon after election results were in on Nov. 5, Middletown City Schools posted an announcement that the 2003 grad was the vice president-elect, along with some historical facts. The city did not post anything on its website, but a congratulations message was posted on the Middletown Ohio Events Facebook page by Jeri Lewis, community projects coordinator.

Clayton Castle, Middletown communications manager, said prior to the election there was no discussion about whether there should be a recognition.

At about 3 p.m. today, the city posted to Facebook a statement, noting “In a little over one month, JD Vance will be sworn-in as the first ever vice president to hail from Middletown, Ohio. What an extraordinary accomplishment!”

“The City of Middletown extends its warmest congratulations to its native son JD Vance, on becoming elected Vice-President of the United States. This is a significant accomplishment from one of our own.

Vice President-elect Vance has proven time and time again that you can accomplish anything and be from Middletown. Middletown couldn’t be prouder of his accomplishments.

The City looks forward to working with Vice-President-elect Vance in furthering its goal of making Middletown a better place to live, work, and play now and for generations to come,” the city post reads.