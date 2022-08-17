Jack Fryman was ‘always so encouraging’ to his family, friends

Jack Fryman didn’t stop parenting his three children when they reached their 18th birthdays.
Regardless of their age, his children could always count on receiving sound, honest advice from their father.
“He was always so encouraging,” said Katie Hillman, 54, his only daughter and Kokomo, Ind. resident. “He really helped us and always wanted the best for us. He didn’t always give the easy answer.”
Fryman, who was active in the Oxford community, died Aug. 4. He was 92.
He graduated from McGuffey High School in Oxford where he lettered in football, baseball, and track. He earned his bachelor’s degree in economics at Miami University.
He served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan and Korea.
Jack and his wife, Jane, loved to travel and visited six continents, his daughter said.
He worked with his father, Felix, at the Fryman Oldsmobile dealership during the winters and for 20 years operated the Fryman Farm.
In 1972 he entered the real estate business and was an adjunct instructor in the real estate department at Miami University Hamilton.
He served on many civic organizations in a variety of roles, including the Boy Scouts, Lions Club, United Way, League of Women Voters, Miami Valley Farmers Union, and the Oxford Seniors during the planning, building and initial operations of the center, his daughter said.
“He believed in leaving things better than he found him,” she said.
Besides his daughter, he is survived by two sons, Jim Fryman, and wife Maureen of Chicago, and Tom Fryman, and wife Colleen of Cincinnati; and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Jane Smucker Fryman and his siblings Robert, Charles, Betty, Richard, and Karen.
Funeral services were held last week and were handled by Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, Oxford.
