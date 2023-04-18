It’s Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week: Nearly 45 participating with deals

“It’s always a good time to try something new and expose our children to various food cultures,” Wilson said.

Area restaurants such as Jag’s Steak & Seafood, Kona Grill and The Golden Lamb. will have a Greater Cincinnati Restaurant specific menu they will offer for the event.

Other participating restaurants include: Alcove, Alfio’s Buon Cibo, BrewRiver Creole Kitchen, Brown Dog Café, Butcher and Barrel, The Capital Grille, Che, Coppin’s at Hotel Covington, Condado, Council Oaks Steaks and Seafood at Hard Rock Casino, D. Burnham’s DeSha’s American Tavern, Eddie Merlot’s, Eighteen at The Radisson, Embers, Emery, Flatiron Café, Goose & Elder, Ivory House, Libby’s Southern Comfort, LouVino, Matt the Miller’s Tavern, The Melting Pot, Metropole, Mita’s Montgomery Inn, Nicola’s, Overlook Kitchen and Bar, Pampas, Primavista, Primo, Ripple Wine Bar, Salazar Restaurant & Bar, Seasons 52, Shiners on the Levee, Somm Wine Bar & Kitchen, Street City Put, Subito, The Capital Grille, The View at Shires’ Garden, Trio and Via Vite Ristorante.

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week has an official app, which features the full list of participating restaurants, GCRW menus, location, hours of operation and more. Guests will also be able to map out their culinary tour for the week, check in to earn points, view drink specials, participate in contests, and receive real-time updates through the app, which is available in the App Store and on Google Play.

For more information on participating restaurants, and menus, go to greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com. Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is an all-ages event. Some locations may be ages 21 and up. Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week will feature 3-course prix fixe menus for $26, $36 and $46. One dollar from every meal purchased will go to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week was created to promote area restaurants, while encouraging locals to enjoy an array of culinary talents from across the Cincinnati area.