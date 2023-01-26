It’s cold out there: Here are some indoors-y things to do in the region this weekend

GET INSPIRED IN OXFORD

“The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” will take place at 8 p.m. Friday at the Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. Performer Leslie McCurdy captivates her audience with only a trunk of costumes and a barren stage as her landscape. The hour-long performance has McCurdy sharing Tubman’s story from her early childhood to her older years. It’s a solo act that costs $15-18 per ticket. Call (513) 524-8506 to order.

DRAG YOURSELF TO MONROE

Old Street Saloon will have India Ferrah from Season 3 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as a guest at the bar from 9 to 11 p.m. Saturday. “The former Miss Old Street winner will perform two shows alongside local drag favorites Tara Newone, Montana Banana, Stixen Stones and Chanel Cherry,” states the bar online. Admission is $5 for those 21 and older and $6 for ages 18-20. All patrons at Old Street must be 18 and older and have ID. The bar is located at 13 Old St. in Monroe.

DREAM OF BEING ON A BOAT

The Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel Show continues this weekend. The hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. It takes place at the Duke Energy Center in downtown Cincinnati. Discount tickets are available online at cincinnatiboatsportandtravelshow.com.

Finally, don’t forget to ...

WATCH THE AFC CHAMPIONSHIP FOOTBALL GAME

The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Many area bars and restaurants will have the game airing on their screens. Check with your favorite sports-watching spots for specials and extra events.

SUBMIT YOUR EVENT

Want to see your event featured in the Journal-News and included in our online events calendar? Email info to journalnews@coxinc.com and submit it to our searchable database on our website at journal-news.com/events.