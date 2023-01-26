It’s cold out there: Here are some indoors-y things to do in the region this weekend

It’s that time of year where we burrow into our couch pillows with blankets and wait out the cold. But for those who want to get out this weekend, we found multiple things to do inside local venues.
TASTE SOME NEW CRAFT BEERS
Swine City Brewing at 4614 Industry Drive in Fairfield offers drinkers to taste its experimental test-batch beers from noon to 3 p.m. Fridays. Customers are invited to be the “lab rats,” as the brewery launches new, limited-edition beers. A post on the brewery’s Facebook page says this week it will have a drink called “Bahama Mamma party,” a 4.5% golden sour with freshly blended pineapple and pomegranate, and “Fat Elvis,” a 5% seltzer with real peanut butter, banana and vanilla.
SEE AN OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL
The Fairfield Community Arts Center hosts “The Boomer Boys Musical” on Friday night. The off-Broadway show features a quartet of male singers who are in their mid-lives and offer funny perspectives through song. The tour stop is only here for the one performance, which is at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $42-$48 and available by calling (513) 867-5348. The FCAC is located at 411 Wessel Drive.
GET INSPIRED IN OXFORD
“The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” will take place at 8 p.m. Friday at the Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. Performer Leslie McCurdy captivates her audience with only a trunk of costumes and a barren stage as her landscape. The hour-long performance has McCurdy sharing Tubman’s story from her early childhood to her older years. It’s a solo act that costs $15-18 per ticket. Call (513) 524-8506 to order.
DRAG YOURSELF TO MONROE
Old Street Saloon will have India Ferrah from Season 3 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as a guest at the bar from 9 to 11 p.m. Saturday. “The former Miss Old Street winner will perform two shows alongside local drag favorites Tara Newone, Montana Banana, Stixen Stones and Chanel Cherry,” states the bar online. Admission is $5 for those 21 and older and $6 for ages 18-20. All patrons at Old Street must be 18 and older and have ID. The bar is located at 13 Old St. in Monroe.
DREAM OF BEING ON A BOAT
The Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel Show continues this weekend. The hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. It takes place at the Duke Energy Center in downtown Cincinnati. Discount tickets are available online at cincinnatiboatsportandtravelshow.com.
Finally, don’t forget to ...
WATCH THE AFC CHAMPIONSHIP FOOTBALL GAME
The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Many area bars and restaurants will have the game airing on their screens. Check with your favorite sports-watching spots for specials and extra events.
